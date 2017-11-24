Hundreds ice skate for a good cause in Stevens Point

While some people were out shopping, others were working off their turkey dinners ice skating.

The KB Willett Ice Arena in Stevens Point held their annual Turkey Skate. Anyone who donated a canned food item was given free admission from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday.

Hundreds took advantage of the opportunity to hit the ice for a good cause.

"The best part about it is just something fun for families to do, something different after Thanksgiving, get out of the house and give back to the community too," said KB Willett Ice Arena facility supervisor Kate Gullickson.

The canned food goes to Operation Bootstrap. Organizers said they usually get about a truckload donated.