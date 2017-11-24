Arkansas fires former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Arkansas fires former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema

Posted:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) -- Arkansas has fired coach Bret Bielema after five disappointing season, moments after a season-ending 48-45 loss to Missouri on Friday.

The loss left Arkansas with a 4-8 record, capping only the second losing season of Bielema's 12-year career. It also left him with a 29-34 record in his five seasons with the Razorbacks, including 11-29 in the SEC.

It was a shockingly poor performance from a coach who led Wisconsin to three Rose Bowl appearances before being hired at Arkansas from Wisconsin after the 2012 season.
   
formed Bielema of his firing moments after Friday's loss.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.