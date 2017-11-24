Arkansas fires former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) -- Arkansas has fired coach Bret Bielema after five disappointing season, moments after a season-ending 48-45 loss to Missouri on Friday.

The loss left Arkansas with a 4-8 record, capping only the second losing season of Bielema's 12-year career. It also left him with a 29-34 record in his five seasons with the Razorbacks, including 11-29 in the SEC.

It was a shockingly poor performance from a coach who led Wisconsin to three Rose Bowl appearances before being hired at Arkansas from Wisconsin after the 2012 season.



formed Bielema of his firing moments after Friday's loss.