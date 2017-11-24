Wausau woman still has humor on her 101st birthday

A lot has happened since 1916 and one Wausau woman has lived through it all. Mary Sullivan turns 101 Saturday as friends and family held a party for the ages.

"I certainly appreciate all this attention," said Mary.

Mary is originally from Wausau.

"I've been fortunate," Mary said.

Family and friends by her side.

"Myself, my wife and kids and friends are all very blessed to share this," said John Sullivan, her son.

Mary cracked herself up asking John how many grandkids she has.

"She's doing great, she really is. She's an amazing lady," said John.

When Newsline 9 asked her what her favorite memories are, she said, "I don't remember," laughing.

"She has a good sense of humor," said Mary's daughter in law, Denise Sullivan.

Mary had some words of wisdom.

"Look on the bright side if you can. If you can find a bright side that helps a lot," Mary said.

Her caretakers said she's always moving around quickly, despite her trouble seeing.

Mary's secret, she said, "I've kept very mobile. That's a big item, to keep mobile," said Mary. "Ever since I was a baby I was able to have a balanced diet... I eat in moderation too."

She's still young at heart after more than a century.

"She used to have a cocktail every night until she moved here," said Denise.

John said she's always given good advice.

"You know, having a Brandy Manhattan every once and a while is good for you, drinking your milk at every meal is good for you," John said, smirking.

Mary said the best advice she can give is to stay positive, but regardless of her advice, she can't tell anyone how to live their life.