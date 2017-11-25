Body found on Wis. side of Interstate Park identified - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Body found on Wis. side of Interstate Park identified

Posted:
By Zoe Haugen, Multimedia Journalist
A body found on the Wisconsin side of Interstate Park this week has been identified as that of a missing kayaker from Minnesota.

Forty-nine-year-old Vue Her of Oakdale went missing over the summer after reportedly leaving for a kayaking trip. An unoccupied kayak was later spotted north of Rock Island on the St. Croix River.

Vue Her's vehicle was located unoccupied at the park. His body was discovered Tuesday by two hunters walking along the St. Croix river bottoms.
 

