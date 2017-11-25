Wis. woman's charity nears 10,000 soldier packages

While some were sleeping after Thanksgiving festivities, others were up shopping for holiday gifts during Black Friday.More >>
One person died in a car crash in Wood County Thursday afternoon.More >>
Altoona Police Chief Jesse James confirms a body was found in the Eau Claire River Friday.
A lot has happened since 1916 and one Wausau woman has lived through it all. Mary Sullivan turns 101 Saturday as friends and family held a party for the ages.More >>
A bizarre situation in Marathon County after two big bucks were found dead in a man's backyard.More >>
Cooler weather on the way Saturday, then turning milder again Sunday.More >>
