Milwaukee police respond to 4 shootings in 6-hour time span

Police say four separate shootings in six hours in Milwaukee left one man dead and five others wounded.

Authorities say the shootings took place between about 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday. The third incident, at about 1 p.m., resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man who was shot while seated in a vehicle.

Another man received a serious gunshot wound when he shot Friday morning while stopped at a red light. The other four people who were injured are all expected to survive.

Police say the shootings do not appear to be related. The incidents remain under investigation.

