Friends have an annual Small Business Saturday tradition in Downtown Wausau

There was a lot of small business support in the Wausau River District Saturday as stores and shoppers showed some local love. The first Saturday after Thanksgiving marks Small Business Saturday, a day to snag a nifty gift for the holidays that may not be at big retail stores.

Wausau's Dianne Loppnow and some of her closest friends always go out on Small Business Saturday.

"When shop local became a really big movement across all small towns and communities we thought, what a better way to support our community that we live in and make sure it thrives in the future," said Loppnow.

They started a long time ago.

"It's a holiday tradition for us to come down here and spend the day together and do some of our Christmas shopping," said Ann Werth, one of the women in the friend group.

The girls couldn't even remember how it became a tradition in the first place, they just know it makes for a fun girls trip every year. They worked their way down 3rd Street, checking out what each shop has to offer.

"There are a lot of people out shopping!" Nicole Chickering, the owner of Nicole's boutique said, excited. "The special part about small businesses is that we know, see and appreciate the customers that come in, in a very different way."

Just down the block, Sweets on 3rd was busier than ever.

"Today has been going really well we've had a lot of people in the store," said Anna Strand, a customer service representative. "It really helps us out and it helps shine a light on all of the great businesses that are downtown."

Downtown Wausau has hidden gems for everyone, making small business Saturday a one of a kind experience for the holidays.