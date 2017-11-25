Breakfast with Santa returns to Wausau

The holiday season is here and Santa was in town Saturday having breakfast with children in Wausau. Breakfast with Santa was held at the Masonic Lodge to benefit Shriners Hospital.

Mr. and Mrs. Clause checked their naughty and nice lists, over pancakes, eggs and sausage with guests.

Organizers said they find joy in spreading holiday spirit for a good cause.

"I love doing this. It's very rewarding. To be able to spend time with the families and the children and to know that we're helping kids is just a wonderful feeling," said Peter Rotter, working the ticket booth.

Kids got their faces painted, picked out gifts for their parents and sat on Santa's lap to tell him what they want for Christmas this year.