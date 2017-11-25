DEER RESCUE: Lincoln Co. authorities save deer that went through ice

DEER RESCUE: Lincoln Co. authorities save deer that went through - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
LINCOLN COUNTY (WAOW) -

It was a close call for a deer that wandered on some thin ice in Lincoln County on Saturday morning. 

The Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a deer that was stuck in the waters of Tug Lake in the Town of Rock Falls about 750 feet from shore at about 7:00 a.m. Saturday. 

The deer is believed to have wandered onto the ice before it broke.

Authorities used special equipment to help bring the deer back to shore, before it ran off to safety.

Law enforcement is using this rescue as a reminder to everyone that ice out on waterways is still too thin and dangerous.

