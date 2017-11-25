Saturday Sports Report: Turkey Shoot Tournament - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Saturday Sports Report: Turkey Shoot Tournament

Posted:
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Boys Hockey

Superior 4, Wausau West 1 

Sauk Prairie 3, Marshfield 2

Boys Basketball

Wausau West 66, Newman Catholic 16

Mosinee 62, Wausau East 55

Girls Basketball

Wausau West 57, Hayward 43

Wausau East 59, Antigo 37

