VIDEO: Rodgers throws prior to Sunday's Packers-Steelers game

For the first time since his collarbone surgery on October 19, Aaron Rodgers threw publicly prior to the Green Bay Packers' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Rodgers, who broke his right clavicle on October 15 in a game against the Minnesota Vikings, threw several balls inside Heinz Field on Sunday.

One of the passes traveled about 55 yards, according to our Green Bay affiliate WBAY. Rodgers is eligible to return to practice this week, but cannot play in a game until December 17 when the Packers travel to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers.

The Packers are set to take on the Steelers Sunday at 7:20 on NBC.