Christmas tree shortage effect on Marathon County

By Zoe Haugen, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

There's a Christmas tree shortage across the country but not so much in Marathon County.

Newsline 9 spoke to tree farms in Wausau who said the shortage hasn't affected them and their business is thriving. 

Highland Trees said it has even made business better because they are receiving more orders from places that are affected.

"It's being felt more I think in the Northwest, so as a result, we've had more wholesale orders for trees to go farther away," said Mike Martin of Highland Trees. "We have trees going as far as Arizona this year." 

Highland Trees said they do not think the shortage should be a problem anywhere in the Midwest. 

