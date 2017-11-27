Two injured in Palmyra plane crash

JEFFERSON Co., Wis. — The FAA and Palmyra Public Safety Department are investigating a plane crash that injured two people Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the Jefferson County Sheriff's dispatch center received numerous calls that a plane went down in a wooded area east of Palmyra Airport.

When rescuers arrived on scene they found the airplane in a wooded swamp. One occupant was trapped and had to be extricated from the plane.

There were only two occupants in the plane. Both were transported to the Level II Trauma Center at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and paramedics from Western Lakes Fire district assisted at the scene.