Receiver Geronimo Allison joins Pack Attack after close loss to Steelers

Packers receiver Geronimo Allison will join Sports Director Brandon Kinnard Monday on Pack Attack.

Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Gray, will be back in the analyst seat as well.

Allison is in his second season with the Packers. A former undrafted rookie, he came on toward the end of last season - scoring two touchdowns during the Packers late-season run. He also has several big plays this year, including a 74-yard catch in overtime back in week 3's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

This will be Geronimo's second time on the show - he also joined us for the final show of last season.

The show tapes Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Dale's Weston Lanes. The show airs Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on Newsline 9.