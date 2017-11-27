Police: Suspects tied up victims, robbed store of money and cigarettes

Manitowoc Police say two robbery suspects tied up employees of a store and robbed the business of money and cigarettes.

Officers were called Sunday, at 9 p.m., to a store in the 1100 block of South 30th Street.

Two suspects entered the store and ordered two employees to a stockroom, according to police. The suspects bound the victims' wrists and ankles.

One of the victims said a suspect pulled a black handgun during the robbery.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and about 50 packs of Newport cigarettes, police said.

Following the robbery, a customer found the employees and helped free them.

Police believe the victims were tied up for about 30 minutes.

One suspect is described as a black man in his late 20's to mid 30's, around 5'6"-5'8", with black hair.

The other suspect is described as black man, 5'4", with black hair.

Police believe the suspects got away in a vehicle, but the only description they have is that the car is dark in color.

--------------------------

Two robbery suspects tied up employees of a store and robbed the business Sunday night, Manitowoc Police said.

Officers were called to a business on the 1100 block of South 30th Street Sunday night for a report of a robbery.

Police say two people, who are believed to be the suspects, came into the store and ordered the employees to the back storeroom. Their wrists and ankles were bound together.

One of the suspects displayed a weapon. Police say they stole an undisclosed amount of cash and other items.

A customer had come into the store and found the employees and helped free them.

One suspect is described as a black man in his late 20's to mid 30's, around 5'6-5'8 tall, with black hair.

The other suspect is described as black man, 5'4 tall with black hair.

Police declined to name the business.

If anyone has information about the robbery, contact the Manitowoc Police Department Shift Commander at 920-686-6551.