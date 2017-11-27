Walker signs bill which could be good news for land owners - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Walker signs bill which could be good news for land owners

Posted:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Gov. Scott Walker has signed into law a bill that was introduced after cabin owners in western Wisconsin lost a legal fight that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The bill Walker signed Monday allows property owners to sell and use substandard lots.

It comes after the Supreme Court in June ruled the Murr family in Wisconsin was not entitled to compensation over development regulations that prohibited the sale of a lot next to their cabin on Lake St. Croix.

The family wanted to sell the undeveloped lot to help pay for renovations to the cottage.

The bill would allow property owners to build on or sell substandard lots.

The conservative group Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin and the Pacific Legal Foundation, which represented the Murr family, both praised the new law as a win for homeowner rights.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.