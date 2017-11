A bullet was found by a student in the parking lot of a Wausau school Monday, according to the police department.

The 6mm bullet that was found at St. Anne's Elementary School was mangled and was turned into police by school staff.

Police say it's illegal to have a gun on school property. But the church, which shares a parking lot with the school, did hold a hunters' mass over the weekend, so the bullet may have fallen out of someone's car.

The bullet was later destroyed.