Duck hunters escape injury after being thrown from boat on Mississippi river

Three duck hunters escaped serious injury after the boat they were in became swamped on Friday on the Mississippi River.

The three men, Paul Ketterer, 62, of Fennimore (boat owner), Ryne Jackley, 28, of Bagley, and Blake Evans, 36, of Dodgeville had put in at Jay's Landing and soon encountered rough water according to a Grant County Sheriff's Office news release.

All three men were thrown from the boa about 30 to 40 yards out and had to swim toward shore. At about 20 yards from shore, the three men said that they could touch bottom and were able to walk to shore.

Another duck hunter was boating nearby and saw the men. He brought two of them back to rescue a dog owned by Evans that had become trapped under the boat.

EMS and first responders arrived and treated the men whose body temperatures were nearing hypothermic.

All three men refused transport by EMS. Two of the three men were transported by private vehicle to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The boat, a 14 foot flat bottom boat with a 35 HP Go Devil motor, was recovered by the Bagley Fire Department and Federal Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement.

Agencies that responded to this incident were: Glen Haven Fire Department, Glen Haven first responders, Bagley Fire Department, Bagley first responders, West Grant EMS, the Grant County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Fish and Wildlife (Federal Game Warden), and mutual aid had been requested from the Guttenberg, IA Fire Department for a boat and the Grant County Emergency Management Office for a drone.

None of the men were wearing personal flotation devices when the incident occurred although they were in the boat. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is handling the investigation into the incident.