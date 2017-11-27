"Santa Paws" fundraiser at Plover shelter features free cats

PLOVER (WAOW) - The Humane Society of Portage County will host its "Santa Paws" fundraiser at the shelter Saturday, and it's a chance to get a free cat.

The open house allows visitors to see the shelter and the animals available for adoption.

Shelter volunteers say the roster includes 200 cats and kittens, and fees for them are being waived to help get them new homes.

The cats are microchipped, spayed or neutered and vaccinated.

As part of the fundraiser, you can have your pet's picture taken with Santa for $15.

The money raised goes for the care of homeless animals in Portage County.

You can also pick a wish list ornament off the Meow 'T Tree and fulfill it during the holiday season to help with the upkeep of cats and dogs.

For more information contact the shelter at 715-344-6012.