Packers legend's son arrested again

The adopted son of a legendary Green Bay Packers linebacker and NFL Hall of Famer has been arrested and faces charges in a meth investigation.

Richard Nitschke, 51, of Rhinelander was arrested last week and faces six felonies, including manufacturing methamphetamine and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

An officer went to Nitschke's home in Oneida County on Nov. 21 to follow-up on a case, according to a criminal complaint. Once the door was opened, the officer smelled marijuana. Pot, along with "30 different smoking devices" were found in the bedroom of a 16-year-old boy in the home, according to the complaint.

Nitschke is in jail on a $25,000 bond. He's set to appear in court again next month. He was arrested in 2015 on similar charges.

Richard's father, Ray Nitschke, played 15 seasons with the Packers, including the glory years of the 1960s when the team won five National Football League championships and the first two Super Bowls. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1978 and the Packers retired his number – 66 – in 1983. Ray Nitschke died in 1998 in Florida. He was 61.