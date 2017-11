RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A 62-year-old Hazelhurst woman is missing from her Oneida County home, the sheriff's department said Monday.

Margie Hurula was last seen Sunday "before 3 p.m." and is believed to be on foot, Capt. Terri Hook said. She was possibly wearing jeans and a white jacket and has no cell phone.

Her home is located near Highway Y.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's department at 715-361-5201.