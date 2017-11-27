Wausau Fire Dept. kicks off Keep the Wreath Green Campaign

The Keep the Wreath Green Campaign returns to Wausau this holiday season. The campaign aims to prevent as many holiday-related fires as possible.

There's a big wreath hung up in the front of the Wausau Fire Department building on Grand Avenue.

Each time there's a house fire, firefighters replace a green bulb with a red one to remind everyone to be safe.

"Some areas are the live trees that are dying so they're very dry, they burn very fast, and then adding the electrical hazard with overloaded outlets is also a bad situation," said Lt. Kraig Kruzan of the Wausau Fire Dept.

Kruzan said for decorations that have to be plugged in, like Christmas lights, use a surge protector to prevent sparks that could cause a fire.