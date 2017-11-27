Mills Fleet Farm in Wausau buzzing for Cyber Monday

It's one of the busiest shopping days of the year; Cyber Monday. And Mills Fleet Farm in Wausau was buzzing on Monday as they were preparing to ship out some holiday gifts from their distribution center.

Store Manager Jon DeMars said they had a record Black Friday, and are expecting a similar theme for Cyber Monday.

"For Cyber Monday, the store is just like a regular Monday, but back [in the online distribution center], we're very busy," DeMars said. "We got all hands on deck. We got team members putting in extra hours."

"We tend to make it fun back here," said Robyn Gacke with Mills Fleet Farm. "You dread the long hours but it makes the day go fast."

But as sales spike for the holiday, it could already be like Christmas for thieves looking to take your identity.

Wausau Police Lt. Nathan Cihlar is reminding everyone to take advantage of security features your bank has to offer and regularly check statements.

"You can modify what types of alerts that you want. Whether it's out of state activity, suspicious activity, or every transaction your card makes," he said. "Double-check that the URL, or web address, that you're meaning to be on [sic]."

Cihlar said Wausau Police does not get reports on stolen information too often during the holidays when people shop online.

However, when they do, the investigation is usually turned over to the FBI, unless the thief is local.