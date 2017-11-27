Sharp objects, makeshift weapons among items found in Lincoln Hills search

IRMA, Wis. (WAOW) -
The Department of Corrections confiscated several items from inmates at the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison following a contraband search earlier this month.
The institution was placed on lockdown as authorities searched the facility.
The following banned items were found during the sweep:
- Charcoal lighter fluid
- Screwdrivers
- Putty knife
- Markers
- Toothbrush with sharp end
- Metal spoon
- Screws
- Cheese slicer
- Toilet paper holder
- Knife
- Metal bars
- Glass jars
- Bath and Body Works wall flower
- Bottle of Mountain Dew
- Pornography
- Rocks
- Pencils
- Flash drives
- Headphones
- Hygiene products
- Door handles
- Modified combs
- Unknown substances
- Cards
- National Geographic magazines
- Bracelets
- Medication
According to the Interim Superintendent of Lincoln Hills, this was the first search of its kind at the youth prison. The DOC said inmates were disciplined appropriately.