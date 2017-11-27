Hauser's 30 points propel Marquette to overtime win

Sophomore Sam Hauser poured in a career-high 30 points and added nine rebounds as Marquette mounted a second-half comeback on Monday evening against Eastern Illinois in an 86-83 overtime win at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Hauser had 17 second half points and added five in the overtime period for the Golden Eagles (4-2), who return to the floor on Wednesday evening against Chicago State.

Marquette trailed by four points, 67-63, with 1:03 left in regulation on a Jajuan Starks jumper before Andrew Rowsey converted a old fashioned 3-point play on a driving layup.

Hauser provided the game-tying free throws with nine seconds remaining to force overtime after a missed EIU free throw.

The Golden Eagles took their first lead since late in the opening half when Hauser opened the extra period with his sixth 3-pointer. EIU quickly answered with a triple before Rowsey put MU back up for good with a 3-pointer of his own with 3:03 left in overtime.

Playing with an eight-man rotation, freshmen Greg Elliott and Jamal Cain each saw extended minutes, with both providing versitility on the wing with their length. Elliott was pivotal down the stretch for MU and posted seven points, three rebounds, four blocks and four steals in 28 minutes of action.

Starks had a team-high 27 points for the Panthers (2-4).

Marquette hosts Chicago State in its next game at 8 p.m. Central time on Wednesday at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The game will air live on FS2.