Guy, Hall lead No. 18 Virginia past Wisconsin, 49-37

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Kyle Guy scored 17 points, and No. 18 Virginia held Wisconsin scoreless for more than 7 minutes in the second half in a 49-37 victory Monday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Devon Hall added 16 points for the Cavaliers (7-0), who led by four points before scoring the next 12 to stretch the lead to 42-26 with 10:30 remaining.

Ethan Happ led Wisconsin (3-4) with 14 points and D'Mitrik Trice had 10, but the Badgers shot poorly all night. After arriving at John Paul Jones Arena averaging 75 points for the season, they got half that and finished 15 of 48 from the field (31 percent).

Virginia didn't shoot much better, hitting 23 of 60 shots (38.7 percent), but the Cavaliers outrebounded the Badgers 39-30 and outscored them 34-18 in the paint.

THE BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers are young, having lost five seniors from last year's team. They have also played a difficult early schedule with four games against ranked teams, and they lost the first three before coming to Virginia, which debuted in the AP Top 25 on Monday. Ethan Happ had his way against Jack Salt, but Happ also was whistled for two first-half fouls.

Virginia: Guy is getting more comfortable being Virginia's go-to scorer, and Virginia's defense is in midseason form. The Badgers were the fourth team that failed to score 50 points against the Cavaliers, and two others scored 53 and 55.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin returns home to face Ohio State on Saturday.

Virginia is at home against Lehigh on Saturday.