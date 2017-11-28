"Giving Tuesday" kicks off Tuesday in Marathon County - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

"Giving Tuesday" kicks off Tuesday in Marathon County

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

After five days dedicated for holiday shopping, "Giving Tuesday" is all about giving back to your community.

"Giving Tuesday" is a national movement that encourages people to donate and support local charities and organizations.

CoVantage Cares Foundation is starting the two-week fundraiser in Marathon County and will match any funds made up to $75,000. 

Vice President of Southern Region of CoVantage Bryan Ermeling said the company will donate the collected funds to several different non-profit organizations in the area. 

"It's paying it forward to those organizations who help our community," Ermeling said.

Executive Director of The Women's Community Jane Graham Jennings said "Giving Tuesday" is a chance for everyone to recognize the work local charities do for people.

"It brings everyone together and the community is always willing to give to others," Jennings said.

