Police: School bus driver ran stop sign, crashed into garbage truck

A school bus driver in New York state has been ticketed after running a stop sign and crashing into a city garbage truck, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Authorities said the crash happened at approximately 7:50 a.m. Monday.

According to Elmira police, the garbage truck was traveling east on E. Washington Avenue when the bus failed to stop at a stop sign on Oak Street and struck the garbage truck.

Police said the school bus then spun around, hit a utility pole and landed on its side. Officials said there was one student on the bus at the time. The driver and student were able to safely exit the bus, according to police. This student was not injured, but was transported to a local hospital for evaluation as a precaution, Elmira police said.

The driver of the garbage truck was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to police.

The driver of the school bus was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign.