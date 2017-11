The Mosinee School District is looking at a possible change to the mascot and the logo. Currently, Mosinee is known as the Indians and the logo is a block 'M'. They did take the Indians off of the logo.

A survey was put out for community members, alumni, staff and students for their opinion on a change and what they would like to see. The students started the efforts for a new mascot.

The survey was due November 14.

This is a developing story.