Teen arrested after break-in at Wausau gas station

A 14-year-old male was arrested early Tuesday morning after a break-in at a Wausau gas station.

According to police, it happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the Fast Break Mobil on Thomas Street. When police arrived on scene, the front door was broken.

Officers saw a person running behind the gas station. They were able to arrest the teenager, who they said was responsible for the break-in.

It's been a tumultuous year for the gas station after an armed robbery early August.

The store also suffered big losses while part of Thomas Street was shut down for construction.

The teen was referred to children's court services on possible charges including burglary.