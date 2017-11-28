"Trees for Troops" collected in Wausau going to SD Air Force base

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Volunteers loaded hundreds of Christmas trees onto trucks Tuesday for the "Trees for Troops" program to make the holidays a little brighter for some Air Force families in South Dakota.

The trees are gifts - free of charge.

"We do it because it is a small thing we can do to support the military and their families. They sacrifice a lot of for us," said Charles Newby, owner of Newby's Evergreen Farm in Wausau, which has donated trees for 13 years.

American Legion volunteers gathered at Marathon Park to help load the trees, which were headed for Ellsworth Air Force Base in western South Dakota.

Air Force veteran Don Southworth said he and fellow veterans like to help out active-duty families. "You get a good feeling."

FedEx ships the trees and co-sponsors the program with the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation.

To learn more about the project call the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation at 636-449-5060. You can also visit www.treesfortroops.org.