BODY CAM: Officer cleared of wrongdoing in Crandon shooting

Officer Ryan Wilson after the shooting on Oct. 22. Wisconsin Department of Justice

A Crandon police officer who shot and killed a 30-year-old man last month has been cleared of any wrongdoing, according to the Forest County District Attorney.

DA Chuck Simono said Officer Ryan Wilson used self-defense in the Oct. 22 incident that killed Dexter Baxter.

Wilson pulled over a car Baxter was a passenger in, according to the determination by Simono. Wilson believed Baxter was a suspect in a burglary and was continuing his investigation.

Wilson ordered Baxter to get out of the car and Baxter began choking Wilson. Investigators said Baxter also made attempts to grab the officer's gun. They said Baxter had his fingers "knuckles deep" into Wilson's eye sockets during the scuffle.

Wilson eventually fired his gun three times, which caused Baxter to fall to the ground. Baxter was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Baxter had a blood alcohol level of .108 and also tested positive for cocaine, according to records.

