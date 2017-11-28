Seven Badgers named to All-Big Ten defensive teams

Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards and defensive backs D'Cota Dixon and Nick Nelson were named to the All-Big Ten Defensive first team, the conference announced Tuesday.

Four other Badgers - Alec James, Conor Sheehy, Garret Dooley and Derrick Tindal - were named to the second and third teams. Kicker Rafael Gaglianone was also named to the All-Special Teams second team.

The full list of All-Big Ten defensive honorees is below. The offensive awards will be announced Wednesday and the individual awards will be announced Thursday.

2017 All-Big Ten Football Defense - Coaches POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM THIRD TEAM Line Rashan Gary, Michigan Chase Winovich, Michigan Kenny Willekes, Michigan State Line Maurice Hurst, Michigan Sam Hubbard, Ohio State Joe Gaziano, Northwestern Line Nick Bosa, Ohio State Alec James, Wisconsin Dre'mont Jones, Ohio State Line Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State Conor Sheehy, Wisconsin Gelen Robinson, Purdue Linebacker Josey Jewell, Iowa Tegray Scales, Indiana Khaleke Hudson, Michigan Linebacker Devin Bush, Michigan Jason Cabinda, Penn State Joe Bachie, Michigan State Linebacker T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin Garret Dooley, Wisconsin Paddy Fisher, Northwestern Defensive Back Josh Jackson, Iowa Lavert Hill, Michigan Rashard Fant, Indiana Defensive Back Marcus Allen, Penn State Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern Kyle Queiro, Northwestern Defensive Back D'Cota Dixon, Wisconsin Denzel Ward, Ohio State Jordan Fuller, Ohio State Defensive Back Nick Nelson, Wisconsin Amani Oruwariye, Penn State Derrick Tindal, Wisconsin