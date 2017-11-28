Seven Badgers named to All-Big Ten defensive teams

Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards and defensive backs D'Cota Dixon and Nick Nelson were named to the All-Big Ten Defensive first team, the conference announced Tuesday.
Four other Badgers - Alec James, Conor Sheehy, Garret Dooley and Derrick Tindal - were named to the second and third teams. Kicker Rafael Gaglianone was also named to the All-Special Teams second team.
The full list of All-Big Ten defensive honorees is below. The offensive awards will be announced Wednesday and the individual awards will be announced Thursday.
|
2017 All-Big Ten Football Defense - Coaches
|
POSITION
|
FIRST TEAM
|
SECOND TEAM
|
THIRD TEAM
|
Line
|
Rashan Gary, Michigan
|
Chase Winovich, Michigan
|
Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
|
Line
|
Maurice Hurst, Michigan
|
Sam Hubbard, Ohio State
|
Joe Gaziano, Northwestern
|
Line
|
Nick Bosa, Ohio State
|
Alec James, Wisconsin
|
Dre'mont Jones, Ohio State
|
Line
|
Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State
|
Conor Sheehy, Wisconsin
|
Gelen Robinson, Purdue
|
Linebacker
|
Josey Jewell, Iowa
|
Tegray Scales, Indiana
|
Khaleke Hudson, Michigan
|
Linebacker
|
Devin Bush, Michigan
|
Jason Cabinda, Penn State
|
Joe Bachie, Michigan State
|
Linebacker
|
T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin
|
Garret Dooley, Wisconsin
|
Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
|
Defensive Back
|
Josh Jackson, Iowa
|
Lavert Hill, Michigan
|
Rashard Fant, Indiana
|
Defensive Back
|
Marcus Allen, Penn State
|
Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern
|
Kyle Queiro, Northwestern
|
Defensive Back
|
D'Cota Dixon, Wisconsin
|
Denzel Ward, Ohio State
|
Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
|
Defensive Back
|
Nick Nelson, Wisconsin
|
Amani Oruwariye, Penn State
|
Derrick Tindal, Wisconsin
|
2017 All-Big Ten Football Defense - Media
|
POSITION
|
FIRST TEAM
|
SECOND TEAM
|
THIRD TEAM
|
Line
|
Maurice Hurst, Michigan
|
Rashan Gary, Michigan
|
Anthony Nelson, Iowa
|
Line
|
Chase Winovich, Michigan
|
Joe Gaziano, Northwestern
|
Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
|
Line
|
Nick Bosa, Ohio State
|
Sam Hubbard, Ohio State
|
Shareef Miller, Penn State
|
Line
|
Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State
|
Alec James, Wisconsin
|
Conor Sheehy, Wisconsin
|
Linebacker
|
Tegray Scales, Indiana
|
Devin Bush, Michigan
|
Joe Bachie, Michigan State
|
Linebacker
|
Josey Jewell, Iowa
|
Khaleke Hudson, Michigan
|
Thomas Barber, Minnesota
|
Linebacker
|
T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin
|
Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
|
Garret Dooley, Wisconsin
|
Defensive Back
|
Josh Jackson, Iowa
|
Rashard Fant, Indiana
|
Josiah Scott, Michigan State
|
Defensive Back
|
David Dowell, Michigan State
|
Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern
|
Kyle Queiro, Northwestern
|
Defensive Back
|
Denzel Ward, Ohio State
|
Marcus Allen, Penn State
|
Damon Webb, Ohio State
|
Defensive Back
|
Nick Nelson, Wisconsin
|
Amani Oruwariye, Penn State
|
D'Cota Dixon, Wisconsin