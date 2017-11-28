Seven Badgers named to All-Big Ten defensive teams - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Seven Badgers named to All-Big Ten defensive teams

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards and defensive backs D'Cota Dixon and Nick Nelson were named to the All-Big Ten Defensive first team, the conference announced Tuesday.

Four other Badgers - Alec James, Conor Sheehy, Garret Dooley and Derrick Tindal - were named to the second and third teams. Kicker Rafael Gaglianone was also named to the All-Special Teams second team.

The full list of All-Big Ten defensive honorees is below. The offensive awards will be announced Wednesday and the individual awards will be announced Thursday.

2017 All-Big Ten Football Defense - Coaches

POSITION

FIRST TEAM

SECOND TEAM

THIRD TEAM

Line

Rashan Gary, Michigan

Chase Winovich, Michigan

Kenny Willekes, Michigan State

Line

Maurice Hurst, Michigan

Sam Hubbard, Ohio State

Joe Gaziano, Northwestern

Line

Nick Bosa, Ohio State

Alec James, Wisconsin

Dre'mont Jones, Ohio State

Line

Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State

Conor Sheehy, Wisconsin

Gelen Robinson, Purdue

Linebacker

Josey Jewell, Iowa

Tegray Scales, Indiana

Khaleke Hudson, Michigan

Linebacker

Devin Bush, Michigan

Jason Cabinda, Penn State

Joe Bachie, Michigan State

Linebacker

T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin

Garret Dooley, Wisconsin

Paddy Fisher, Northwestern

Defensive Back

Josh Jackson, Iowa

Lavert Hill, Michigan

Rashard Fant, Indiana

Defensive Back

Marcus Allen, Penn State

Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern

Kyle Queiro, Northwestern

Defensive Back

D'Cota Dixon, Wisconsin

Denzel Ward, Ohio State

Jordan Fuller, Ohio State

Defensive Back

Nick Nelson, Wisconsin

Amani Oruwariye, Penn State

Derrick Tindal, Wisconsin

2017 All-Big Ten Football Defense - Media

POSITION

FIRST TEAM

SECOND TEAM

THIRD TEAM

Line

Maurice Hurst, Michigan

Rashan Gary, Michigan

Anthony Nelson, Iowa

Line

Chase Winovich, Michigan

Joe Gaziano, Northwestern

Kenny Willekes, Michigan State

Line

Nick Bosa, Ohio State

Sam Hubbard, Ohio State

Shareef Miller, Penn State

Line

Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State

Alec James, Wisconsin

Conor Sheehy, Wisconsin

Linebacker

Tegray Scales, Indiana

Devin Bush, Michigan

Joe Bachie, Michigan State

Linebacker

Josey Jewell, Iowa

Khaleke Hudson, Michigan

Thomas Barber, Minnesota

Linebacker

T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin

Paddy Fisher, Northwestern

Garret Dooley, Wisconsin

Defensive Back

Josh Jackson, Iowa

Rashard Fant, Indiana

Josiah Scott, Michigan State

Defensive Back

David Dowell, Michigan State

Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern

Kyle Queiro, Northwestern

Defensive Back

Denzel Ward, Ohio State

Marcus Allen, Penn State

Damon Webb, Ohio State

Defensive Back

Nick Nelson, Wisconsin

Amani Oruwariye, Penn State

D'Cota Dixon, Wisconsin
