UPDATE: Elderly woman found in Oneida Co.

By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
ONEIDA COUNTY (WAOW) -

Jacqueline Cummins has been found.

Officials are searching for a woman missing from Woodboro, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.

They say Jacqueline Cummins went missing from the area of Squash Lake and Highway 8. 

She was wearing a red coat, beige hat, red mittens and had a walking stick.

The sheriff's department did not say how old she is in the Facebook post.

This is the second woman to go missing in the county in the last two days.

If you see her, contact the sheriff's department at 715-361-5201.

