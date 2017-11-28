New law changed Wisconsin beauty school requirements - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

New law changed Wisconsin beauty school requirements

By Zoe Haugen, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

A new law changed beauty school requirements in Wisconsin. The law makes it easier for cosmetologists from other states to work in Wisconsin. It also includes barbers and manicurists.

Licensed applicants from out of state will only need a one hour course on state laws and rules to get their Wisconsin license. 

The requirement of 4,000 hours of experience is now eliminated.

"If they come in with 2,000 hours, as long as they have a good standing license in another state, they can come into Wisconsin now, take an hour course on Wisconsin laws, and get a license," said Andrea Burns, owner of the State College of Beauty in Wausau. 

Opponents of the law say the 4,000 hours were necessary for qualification.  

