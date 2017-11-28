Hauser's career night comes at perfect time for Marquette

Sam Hauser's career night couldn't have come at a better time for the Marquette men's basketball team.

Fresh off the news that their most experienced player would be leaving the program, the Golden Eagles were nearly the victim of a major upset. After trailing Eastern Illinois throughout the entire second half, Hauser made two free throws to force overtime and then hit one of his six three pointers to open the scoring in the extra period.

The SPASH alumnus finished with a career-high 30 points in Monday's win, shooting 6-10 from three-point range.

"I got a hot hand and my teammates found me," he said. "I was just trying to make plays for them."

On a night when the rest of his teammates shot just 39 percent, Hauser finished a sparkling 67 percent from the floor to lead his team to the win.

"I don't think I feel any more pressure," Hauser said when asked about being the go-to guy. "I'm confident in my teammates no matter if they're making or missing. They were hitting me in open spots and I was making shots."

The sophomore will have to continue to expand his role as Marquette's season continues. Junior Haniif Cheatam announced earlier on Monday that he is leaving the program to attend to an ailing family member at home in Florida. Cheatam, a junior, had started 63 of his 70 career games at Marquette.

"I think collectively we all have to step up in different ways for his absence," Hauser said of Cheatam's departure.

Marquette is back in action Wednesday against Chicago State. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on FOX Sports 2.