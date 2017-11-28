Tuesday Sports Report: Basketball season in full swing

Boys and Girls basketball seasons are officially in full swing. Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Boys and Girls basketball seasons are officially in full swing. Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Due to his record breaking performances, it wasn't possible to choose anyone but Marcus Glodowski to be this week's Newsline 9 Athlete of the Week.More >>
Due to his record breaking performances, it wasn't possible to choose anyone but Marcus Glodowski to be this week's Newsline 9 Athlete of the Week.More >>
The boys basketball season is officially underway. Check out Tuesday's scores in the WAOW Sports Report.More >>
The boys basketball season is officially underway. Check out Tuesday's scores in the WAOW Sports Report.More >>
Here are Monday night's scores as reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
Here are Monday night's scores as reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
On Sunday, Cole Caufield became the latest rising ice hockey star to commit to play for the Wisconsin Badgers.More >>
On Sunday, Cole Caufield became the latest rising ice hockey star to commit to play for the Wisconsin Badgers.More >>
Here are the best plays from an exciting high school fall sports season.More >>
Here are the best plays from an exciting high school fall sports season.More >>
The WIAA high school football season came to a close Friday night as the Kimberly Papermakers scored 27 unanswered points in a 27-7 Division 1 title win over Sun Prairie at Camp Randall Stadium.More >>
The WIAA high school football season came to a close Friday night as the Kimberly Papermakers scored 27 unanswered points in a 27-7 Division 1 title win over Sun Prairie at Camp Randall Stadium.More >>
Senior quarterback Marcus Glodowski accounted for all four of Amherst's touchdowns and also intercepted a pass late in the game to lead his team to a third-straight WIAA Division 5 state championship. The Falcons beat Lake Country Lutheran 28-21.More >>
Senior quarterback Marcus Glodowski accounted for all four of Amherst's touchdowns and also intercepted a pass late in the game to lead his team to a third-straight WIAA Division 5 state championship. The Falcons beat Lake Country Lutheran 28-21.More >>
Tourtilloutt coached Wausau East for four seasons, posting a 4-33 record over that time.More >>
Tourtilloutt coached Wausau East for four seasons, posting a 4-33 record over that time.More >>
Iola-Scandinavia's dream of a WIAA state football championship came to an end Thursday as the Thunderbirds lost to perennial powerhouse St. Mary's Springs (Fond du Lac) 35-12.More >>
Iola-Scandinavia's dream of a WIAA state football championship came to an end Thursday as the Thunderbirds lost to perennial powerhouse St. Mary's Springs (Fond du Lac) 35-12.More >>