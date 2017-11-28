Tuesday Sports Report: Basketball season in full swing - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: Basketball season in full swing

Posted:

Boys Basketball

Columbus Catholic 90, Colby 37
Wautoma 80, Tri-County 37
Marathon 68, Edgar 51
Neillsville 64, Owen-Withee 44
Lakeland 62, Ashland 57
Loyal 80, Gilman 36
Stanley-Boyd 48, Greenwood 40
Port Edwards 72, Northland Lutheran 14
Clintonville 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 52
Stratford 62, Assumption 47
Medford 69, Wausau East 40
Rib Lake 68, Abbotsford 50
Antigo 82, Wabeno Laona 19 

Girls Basketball

Port Edwards 43, Northland Lutheran 41 (OT)
Manawa 59, Almond-Bancroft 32
LAX Central 68, Wisconsin Rapids 59
Wausau West 71, Antigo 32
Amherst 67, Omro 25 
Rosholt 57, Tigerton 42
D.C. Everest 71, Medford 21 
Athens 75, Spencer 46

