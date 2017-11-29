City leaders hold meeting to propose more plans for Thomas Street

After only a month of being back open, city leaders are thinking about more construction on Thomas Street in Wausau.

A public information meeting will be held Wednesday night to present a plan to add bicycle and turn lanes in 2019.

Director of Public Works and utilities Eric Lindman said the project could cost up to $3 million in construction. It could take six months to complete.

"We need to increase the safety on the roadway." Lindman said. "We need to replace the infrastructure underneath the street because it's beyond it's design life."

He said he expects there to be residents who disagree with the project but will take any comments or concerns and present them to the Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee on Dec. 6.

"We want to be transparent and hear their opinions on the plan," Lindman said.

During the meeting a design consultant will also be present to answer questions from residents.

The plan will first be presented to the CISM committee and then it will be voted on by city council on Dec. 12.

The meeting begins Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Wausau City Hall.