Police stop minivan swallowed by massive Christmas tree

SUDBURY, Massachusetts (KTRK) -- Police in Massachusetts say this is not the way to transport your Christmas trees.



Officers spotted a minivan with a massive tree wrapped around the length of the vehicle and stopped it on Route 20 in Sudbury, Massachusetts.



By the looks of the photo, the driver's attempt to get the gigantic tree home is not only a good way to get into a crash, you'd probably need a supreme car wash to get all that tree sap off the vehicle.



The Sudbury Police Department cautioned drivers to think about safety before trying to lug home your tree this year.