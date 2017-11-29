Police: Separate investigations lead to 'significant' amounts of child pornography

"They both turned out to be child pornography cases. They did not start that way."

Those are words of caution from Green Bay Police Commander Jim Runge after two investigations lead to the discovery of what he labels "significant" amounts of child pornography.

Green Bay Police arrested two men, in separate cases, on multiple counts of child pornography possession.

But both cases actually started with local victims, some juveniles, alleging other crimes, including sexual assault.

"Deleted is not necessarily deleted. We all know that for sure," says Runge, adding their case against Anthony Gazza started with deleted pictures.

Police say a juvenile and adult, who knew Gazza, gave him access to their phones to create an iCloud account.

"I think he put a different program on everybody's device, which allowed him access," explains Runge.

Police say Gazza found their deleted personal photos and posted them through Snapchat.

They didn't know what happened until they found the photos online.

"They're like... well, that picture was deleted a long time ago. How in the heck is that out there?"

Runge says the victims quickly pointed to Gazza.

When police searched his computer, Runge says they discovered what he calls a "significant" amount of child pornography, unrelated to these victims.

The other case, against Jared Andrews, ended much the same way, with the discovery of large amounts of child pornography, according to police.

"It's out there more than any of us realize. It really is," adds Runge.

In this case, police say 32-year-old Andrews started communicating with a 14-year-old girl, leading to sexting.

They say her parents went to police when they discovered what was happening.

"In the course of the investigation, we learned there had, in fact, been some physical/sexual contact," says Runge.

Court records show Andrews plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of "posting or publishing private representation without consent" last year.

This time, police arrested and referred to the district attorney multiple felonies, for child pornography possession and sexual assault of a child.

Police say both cases should remind people to be cautious of who has access to personal information, no matter what age.

"Parents should know all their children's passwords, and they should periodically, frequently look at what's on their device. Who are they talking to? Who are they communicating with?" advises Runge.