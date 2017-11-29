Woman struck by hit-and-run driver, sent flying into air

A woman walking her dog on Thanksgiving says she was hit by a car and left for dead.

The Town of Waukesha woman said she's thankful to be alive.

"It hurts. I'm in severe pain," Lori Monroe said.

Now recovering from bruises and broken ribs, Monroe was walking her dog Soko on the shoulder of Townline Road in the Town of Waukesha before sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner.

"All of a sudden, I hear shattering glass, and I went flying through the air, and then I landed. I was in extreme pain, and I was like 'I just got hit by a frickin' car. I just, oh my God, I just got hit," Monroe said.

It was dark at the time but Monroe figures she was a few feet off the road, about 20 feet from the corner, when an oncoming car struck her, sending her flying through the air and landing near that utility pole.

She landed face-first and looked up, expecting the driver to come check on her.

"Instead of stopping, the car took off. It sped away, made it down to the stop sign and then took a right and peeled rubber and got out of there," Monore said.

Another driver called 911 and stayed with Monroe until help arrived.

"For somebody to be so inhumane, to leave somebody laying in a ditch after hitting them like that, and take off, and not offer help or assistance, we gotta get this person off the street," Monroe said.

A paint chip found on Monroe's clothes leads her to think the car that hit her was green or turquoise, with damage to its passenger-side mirror and possibly the window.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information to give them a call.