Wake Up Pet Pause: Adopting Kittens

By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Dolores Glytas joined Wake Up Wisconsin to discuss adopting kittens this holiday season. Dolores says the Humane Society of Portage County is waiving the adoption fee for all approved applicants.

