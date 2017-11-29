Festival of Trees raises thousands for hospice care - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Festival of Trees raises thousands for hospice care

Posted:
By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Christmas-themed fundraiser in Marathon County exceeded its goal.

Festival of Trees, hosted by Aspirus Hospital, raises money for Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. This was the 21st year of the event.

Wednesday it was announced the 2017 benefit brought in $214,000, nearly $35,000 more than organizers hoped.

Festival of Trees wrapped up Sunday, Nov. 26.

