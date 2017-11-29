Two albino deer pop up in Marathon Co.

A Marshfield man saw two albino deer Sunday in Marathon County.

Jack Cole said he saw the deer around 3:30 p.m. from his nephews stand in western Marathon County.

He said he tried to get a picture but the deer were too far away.

"I just enjoyed God’s beautiful creations, hoping for them to come closer," Cole said.

An hour later the deer got close enough for him to capture a video, Cole said.

There was a white doe, a white fawn, and a brown fawn, which Cole credits for what happened next.

An hour later, he shot a 10 point buck, which Cole said was because the other deer made it feel safe for the buck to come out.

Cole detailed the whole day in a Facebook post Wednesday.