Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Graffiti vandal strikes Wausau

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Marathon County investigators are searching for the graffiti vandal who caused $1,250 in damage in downtown Wausau.

It happened over a three days, starting Oct. 20, an investigator said.

"The person vandalized signs and trash cans by tagging them," Sheriff's Deputy Matt Anderson said. "Tagging  is a type of graffiti where the vandal signs their name or a symbol of themselves in a public place."

Anderson said tagging usually takes less time and skill than traditional graffiti.

A surveillance video shows the suspect wore red sneakers, dark pants with tight ankle cuffs and glasses.

If you have any information on the identity of the vandal contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

There are several ways you can do that:

-Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device).

-Type: Submit a tip on-line here

-Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.  

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

