Lincoln County Petsaver: Achilles

Our Lincoln County Petsaver for Wednesday is Achilles.

He is an 8 1/2-year old Akita-Husky mix.

His adoption fee is $80 and includes his neuter, vaccines and microchip.

Shelter volunteers said he loves to play with toys and knows his commands.

However, they suggest he live in a home where he is the only pet.

Also, the shelter in Merrill is selling Christmas trees.

The money raised will benefit the cats and dogs at the humane society.

For more information you can call 715-536-3459 or visit here