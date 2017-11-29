Cache of drugs found in Wausau man's apartment

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 27-year-old Wausau man was charged Wednesday with six drug-related felonies after police searched his apartment and found marijuana, cocaine, amphetamines and prescription narcotics, according to a criminal complaint.

Andrew Fleurant was charged as a repeat criminal, meaning he faces more severe punishment if convicted. A judge ordered him jailed on a $12,000 signature bond, court records said.

Police targeted Fleurant following a traffic stop Nov. 22 and the 30-year-old driver told investigators she got the marijuana found in her car from Fleurant, leading to an early-morning search of his apartment, the complaint said.

A 31-year-old woman in the apartment was also arrested after she told investigators she had used heroin and methamphetamine earlier in the day, the complaint said.

"It was evident the apartment was being utilized to use various types of drugs immediately upon entering the residence," the complaint said.

Among the charges filed against Fleurant were manufacturing marijuana, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine and possession of narcotic drugs.



