Four Badgers named to All-Big Ten first team offense

The Big Ten Conference announced the 2017 All-Big Ten football honorees on offense on Wednesday. A total of 34 students were selected to either of the All-Big Ten teams picked by the coaches and media, while 41 students were awarded with honorable mention status.
12 defensive members of Wisconsin's top ranked defense received all-conference football honors and just a day later, eight members of the Badgers offense were honored by the Big Ten.
The Big Ten postseason awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel and honors teams, coaches and students with individual awards that each bear the names of one or two former standouts.
2017 All-Big Ten Football Offense - Coaches
POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM THIRD TEAM
|
Quarterback
|
J.T. Barrett, Ohio State
|
Trace McSorley, Penn State
|
Clayton Thorson, Northwestern
|
Running Back
|
Saquon Barkley, Penn State
|
Justin Jackson, Northwestern
|
Akrum Wadley, Iowa
|
Running Back
|
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
|
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
|
Karan Higdon, Michigan
|
Receiver
|
Simmie Cobbs Jr., Indiana
|
Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska
|
Felton Davis III, Michigan State
|
Receiver
|
DJ Moore, Maryland
|
DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State
|
Parris Campbell, Ohio State
|
Center
|
Billy Price, Ohio State
|
Brian Allen, Michigan State
|
Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
|
Guard
|
Michael Jordan, Ohio State
|
Sean Welsh, Iowa
|
David Beedle, Michigan State
|
Guard
|
Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin
|
Ben Bredeson, Michigan
|
Tommy Doles, Northwestern
|
Tackle
|
Jamarco Jones, Ohio State
|
Mason Cole, Michigan
|
Isaiah Prince, Ohio State
|
Tackle
|
Michael Deiter, Wisconsin
|
David Edwards, Wisconsin
|
Ryan Bates, Penn State
|
Tight End
|
Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin
|
Mike Gesicki, Penn State
|
Noah Fant, Iowa
OFFENSE HONORABLE MENTION - Coaches
ILLINOIS: Nick Allegretti; INDIANA: Wes Martin, Luke Timian, Ian Thomas; IOWA: James Daniels; MARYLAND: Derwin Gray; MICHIGAN: Chris Evans; MICHIGAN STATE: Luke Campbell, Kevin Jarvis, Brian Lewerke, LJ Scott; MINNESOTA: Tyler Johnson, Rodney Smith; NEBRASKA: Jerald Foster, Nick Gates, JD Spielman; NORTHWESTERN: Garrett Dickerson; OHIO STATE: Marcus Baugh, K.J. Hill, Mike Weber; PENN STATE: Juwan Johnson; PURDUE: David Steinmetz; RUTGERS: Tariq Cole, Gus Edwards, Dorian Miller; WISCONSIN: Quintez Cephus, Alex Hornibrook.
2017 All-Big Ten Football Offense - Media
POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM THIRD TEAM
|
Quarterback
|
J.T. Barrett, Ohio State
|
Trace McSorley, Penn State
|
Clayton Thorson, Northwestern
|
Running Back
|
Saquon Barkley, Penn State
|
Justin Jackson, Northwestern
|
Akrum Wadley, Iowa
|
Running Back
|
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
|
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
|
Karan Higdon, Michigan
|
Receiver
|
Simmie Cobbs Jr., Indiana
|
Felton Davis III, Michigan State
|
JD Spielman, Nebraska
|
Receiver
|
DJ Moore, Maryland
|
Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska
|
DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State
|
Center
|
Billy Price, Ohio State
|
Brian Allen, Michigan State
|
Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
|
Guard
|
Sean Welsh, Iowa
|
Ben Bredeson, Michigan
|
David Beedle, Michigan State
|
Guard
|
Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin
|
Michael Jordan, Ohio State
|
Tommy Doles, Northwestern
|
Tackle
|
Jamarco Jones, Ohio State
|
Mason Cole, Michigan
|
Isaiah Prince, Ohio State
|
Tackle
|
Michael Deiter, Wisconsin
|
David Edwards, Wisconsin
|
Ryan Bates, Penn State
|
Tight End
|
Mike Gesicki, Penn State
|
Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin
|
Noah Fant, Iowa
OFFENSE HONORABLE MENTION - Media
ILLINOIS: Nick Allegretti; INDIANA: Wes Martin, Luke Timian, Ian Thomas; IOWA: James Daniels, Nate Stanley; MARYLAND: Derwin Gray, Ty Johnson; MICHIGAN: Zach Gentry, Patrick Kugler, Sean McKeon; MICHIGAN STATE: Luke Campbell, Matt Coghlin, Kevin Jarvis, Brian Lewerke, LJ Scott; MINNESOTA: Donnell Greene, Tyler Johnson, Rodney Smith; NEBRASKA: Drew Brown, Jerald Foster, Nick Gates; NORTHWESTERN: Garrett Dickerson, Charlie Kuhbander; OHIO STATE: Marcus Baugh, Johnnie Dixon, K.J. Hill, Mike Weber; PENN STATE: Juwan Johnson; PURDUE: Kirk Barron, David Steinmetz; RUTGERS: Tariq Cole, Dorian Miller; WISCONSIN: Quintez Cephus, Alex Hornibrook.