Four Badgers named to All-Big Ten first team offense

The Big Ten Conference announced the 2017 All-Big Ten football honorees on offense on Wednesday. A total of 34 students were selected to either of the All-Big Ten teams picked by the coaches and media, while 41 students were awarded with honorable mention status.

12 defensive members of Wisconsin's top ranked defense received all-conference football honors and just a day later, eight members of the Badgers offense were honored by the Big Ten.

The Big Ten postseason awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel and honors teams, coaches and students with individual awards that each bear the names of one or two former standouts.

2017 All-Big Ten Football Offense - Coaches

POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM THIRD TEAM

Quarterback J.T. Barrett, Ohio State Trace McSorley, Penn State Clayton Thorson, Northwestern Running Back Saquon Barkley, Penn State Justin Jackson, Northwestern Akrum Wadley, Iowa Running Back Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State Karan Higdon, Michigan Receiver Simmie Cobbs Jr., Indiana Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska Felton Davis III, Michigan State Receiver DJ Moore, Maryland DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State Parris Campbell, Ohio State Center Billy Price, Ohio State Brian Allen, Michigan State Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin Guard Michael Jordan, Ohio State Sean Welsh, Iowa David Beedle, Michigan State Guard Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin Ben Bredeson, Michigan Tommy Doles, Northwestern Tackle Jamarco Jones, Ohio State Mason Cole, Michigan Isaiah Prince, Ohio State Tackle Michael Deiter, Wisconsin David Edwards, Wisconsin Ryan Bates, Penn State Tight End Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin Mike Gesicki, Penn State Noah Fant, Iowa

OFFENSE HONORABLE MENTION - Coaches

ILLINOIS: Nick Allegretti; INDIANA: Wes Martin, Luke Timian, Ian Thomas; IOWA: James Daniels; MARYLAND: Derwin Gray; MICHIGAN: Chris Evans; MICHIGAN STATE: Luke Campbell, Kevin Jarvis, Brian Lewerke, LJ Scott; MINNESOTA: Tyler Johnson, Rodney Smith; NEBRASKA: Jerald Foster, Nick Gates, JD Spielman; NORTHWESTERN: Garrett Dickerson; OHIO STATE: Marcus Baugh, K.J. Hill, Mike Weber; PENN STATE: Juwan Johnson; PURDUE: David Steinmetz; RUTGERS: Tariq Cole, Gus Edwards, Dorian Miller; WISCONSIN: Quintez Cephus, Alex Hornibrook.

2017 All-Big Ten Football Offense - Media

POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM THIRD TEAM

Quarterback J.T. Barrett, Ohio State Trace McSorley, Penn State Clayton Thorson, Northwestern Running Back Saquon Barkley, Penn State Justin Jackson, Northwestern Akrum Wadley, Iowa Running Back Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State Karan Higdon, Michigan Receiver Simmie Cobbs Jr., Indiana Felton Davis III, Michigan State JD Spielman, Nebraska Receiver DJ Moore, Maryland Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State Center Billy Price, Ohio State Brian Allen, Michigan State Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin Guard Sean Welsh, Iowa Ben Bredeson, Michigan David Beedle, Michigan State Guard Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin Michael Jordan, Ohio State Tommy Doles, Northwestern Tackle Jamarco Jones, Ohio State Mason Cole, Michigan Isaiah Prince, Ohio State Tackle Michael Deiter, Wisconsin David Edwards, Wisconsin Ryan Bates, Penn State Tight End Mike Gesicki, Penn State Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin Noah Fant, Iowa

OFFENSE HONORABLE MENTION - Media

ILLINOIS: Nick Allegretti; INDIANA: Wes Martin, Luke Timian, Ian Thomas; IOWA: James Daniels, Nate Stanley; MARYLAND: Derwin Gray, Ty Johnson; MICHIGAN: Zach Gentry, Patrick Kugler, Sean McKeon; MICHIGAN STATE: Luke Campbell, Matt Coghlin, Kevin Jarvis, Brian Lewerke, LJ Scott; MINNESOTA: Donnell Greene, Tyler Johnson, Rodney Smith; NEBRASKA: Drew Brown, Jerald Foster, Nick Gates; NORTHWESTERN: Garrett Dickerson, Charlie Kuhbander; OHIO STATE: Marcus Baugh, Johnnie Dixon, K.J. Hill, Mike Weber; PENN STATE: Juwan Johnson; PURDUE: Kirk Barron, David Steinmetz; RUTGERS: Tariq Cole, Dorian Miller; WISCONSIN: Quintez Cephus, Alex Hornibrook.