Stevens Point police move into new headquarters

Stevens Point police have a new building to call home.

Wednesday, the department moved from the basement of the courthouse to a new headquarters at 933 Michigan Ave.

Officers said the new office is more centrally located and has more room, allowing more space for training exercises and more security, such as keeping victims further away from suspects.

The new location also gets much better radio reception than the basement office.

"There were several areas we called dead spots, where we couldn't copy other officers, and problems with dispatch calling us," Sgt. Greg Bean said.

The department hopes to be fully operational in its new building Thursday.