Merrill committee recommends $2.5 million school referendum

The Merrill school system moved one step closer to a possible referendum Wednesday evening.

The planning committee recommended asking residents for an extra $2.5 million. That recommendation goes to the school board, which meets December 6th.

They say declining enrollment increasing deficits makes it necessary.



Around $700,000 could go toward industrial education in the form of a FAB Lab, operational maintenance, and teacher salaries. The rest would cover a near $1.8 million projected defecit.

"So far everything is in line with exactly the results that we got from the community," said Merrill School District Superintendent John Sample. "Now next week they'll go a little bit deeper and we haven't officially adopted a resolution or we have not even officially decided to go to referendum, but it's heading in that direction."

A recent survey found that the Merrill community would likely support a $2.5 million referendum. The survey results showed that any amount beyond $2.5 million started to lose necessary support.



The school board has until January 20th to put it on the ballot.

Because of the yearly declining enrollment, the committee discussed the possibility of having to go to referendum every couple years to keep the school system operational.